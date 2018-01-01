Budget 2018

Two TDP Ministers resign from Union Cabinet

New Delhi, March 08: Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary, two ministers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) resigned from Modi government by ending 4 years old tie with BJP government. Both of them tendered resignation to Prime Minister Modi hours

Top Stories

Railway recruitment 2018 invites applications for 885 group C posts

New Delhi, March 8: The Railway Recruitment Board under Central Railways and Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation have invited application for 885 Group C job posts in their websites. Candidates who looking for jobs in railways can look into their respective

Balkrishna Doshi wins 2018 Pritzker Prize

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi won the Pritzker prize 2018, The Guardian reported. Doshi who worked with Le Corbusier was supervising

Sri Lanka beats India by 5 wickets in the opening match of 2018 Nidahas Trophy

Colombo: Kusal and Thisara Perera guide Sri Lanka to 5 wicket win against India in 2018 Nidahas tri-nation Twenty20 series

New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms

Washington D.C, February 24: The US government on Friday announced a new H-IB visa measure that could make the attainment

Politics
Systematic assault during 4 years of Modi govt on parliament, judiciary, media and civil society: Sonia Gandhi
India
Two TDP Ministers resign from Union Cabinet
World
Balkrishna Doshi wins 2018 Pritzker Prize
Women
Thread | Kangana ranaut appreciating other Bollywood actresses
Life
Kerala’s Rich Plum Cake
Travel
View from a Toronto Cafe

 Top on my Bucket list, after my retirement, was a carefree vacation with my sons in Philadelphia and Toronto. I wanted to compensate me and my children for the short

All Premier, suburban trains will soon have four CCTV cameras in each coach

Northern railway GM Vishwesh Chaube Chaube announced that all Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duranto train coaches are to be fitted with CCTV. Video Surveillance systems are to be installed at several

Link Aadhaar and book Tatkal ticket for free and pay later

Book now pay later is new IRCTC feature, better called as epaylater. You can book tickets through IRCTC with epaylater and avail yourself few time period to pay the amount

India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view

New Delhi, Jan 30: A phenomenon which was last seen on March 31, 1866, 150 years ago will reappear in the celestial world- the super moon, blue moon and lunar

Business
World’s richest men loses $93 billion in a day
Science and Environment
NASA discovers ‘tadpole’ shaped crater on Mars
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift | Price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh
Bawana Fire: Anticipatory bail plea of co-accused rejected
Glimpses of Republic day full dress rehearsal at Rajpath
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four-month-old baby dies after doctors give him painkiller, parents allege medical negligence
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
An introspection into Pravin Togadia’s paranoia
Auto
Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift | Price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh
Tech
Super strong wood could replace metals in cars, airplanes
Careful! Instagram tells your friends when you ‘screenshot’ their stories
Sports
Sri Lanka beats India by 5 wickets in the opening match of 2018 Nidahas Trophy

Colombo: Kusal and Thisara Perera guide Sri Lanka to 5 wicket win against India in 2018 Nidahas tri-nation Twenty20 series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. India scored 174-5 by batting first which Sri Lanka could chase

Wired News
Popular baby product brand names baby with Down syndrome as ‘Spokesbaby of the Year’

Washington, February 08: A popular baby product brand, Gerber has named Lucas, a baby affected with Down syndrome as ‘Spokesbaby of the Year’. Gerber which was founded in the 1920’s

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, #WhyImSingle is trending

At a time when the Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Twitter has taken up a new hashtag, #WhyImSingle. Though the sad reality, people have managed to light up the

Male model reaches women’s beauty pageant final

New Delhi, February: A male model who reached finals of a women’s beauty pageant was later disqualified for lying about gender in Kazakhstan. The male model, Illay Dyagilev participated in the

Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming

Beijing, February 03: A Chinese gamer was paralyzed after playing games for 20 hours at a cyber café in Zhejiang province on January 27. According to reports, the man lost sensation

Indian Ink by Madhu Omalloor
‘Money’festo
Editors Pick
Did ‘Pink’ of Economic Survey reflect in budget
Columns
Santanu Borah
Are you crazy or just glamorous?
Dr. Tiny Nair
Munchausen Syndrome
Suneetha Balakrishnan
Write Right!
Santanu Borah
D for Distractions, D for Development. Choose your D wisely
Opinion
Will the actress get justice? | Why the “#Me Too” movement has not caught up?
Dont Miss
BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral
Health
New study reveals that pets can help heal mental diseases
India Live Today
Gallery
You won’t complain if you actually know why Renuka Chowdhary laughed at PM Modi
Here are some cool Mehendi designs for celebrating Holy Ramzan
Maruti Suzuki launches lighter Swift Dzire, offers 28.4 km/litre in Diesel models
Maruti Suzuki launches lighter Swift Dzire, offers 28.4 km/litre in Diesel models
Videos
Thread | Kangana ranaut appreciating other Bollywood actresses
Top