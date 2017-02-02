﻿﻿Government shall talk to American administration and ensure interests of IT personnel are secured: Congress

New Delhi, Feb. 2: Expressing concern over the recent United States’ bill to change H-1B visas likely to affect the Indian IT industry and techies working there, the Congress on Thursday urged the government to talk to the American administration and ensure that the interests of IT personnel are secured.

Appreciating the professionals working abroad, the Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said both the countries (India and America) must mutually agree on a point which does not harm IT.

“This is a very serious matter. The government of the day must talk to the American administration and tell them that this is not just a serious issue for US, but also for India to ensure that out IT professionals are protected. It is important that both the countries mutually agree on a situation where IT professionals are not disturbed,” Vadakkan told ANI.

Resonating similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must protect the interests of Indian IT professionals and Indian students in US.

“We had expressed concerns. I personally have gone on record few days ago after the Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with American President Donald Trump that the Prime Minister must protect the interests of Indian IT professionals and Indian students, both of them, whom will be adversely affected by the new moves and bills of the US administration,” Anand said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her worry over the same.

“News about H-1B visas is concerning. We must protect our IT companies and professionals and give them full support,” she tweeted.

“India is proud of the world-class talent of its IT techies. It is our duty to secure their interests,” her tweet read.

India has shown grave concern over US President Donald Trump’s consideration of making changes in the H-1B program that allows skilled foreigners to work in the US.(ANI)