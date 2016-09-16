﻿﻿National Investigation Agency’s court sentence 13 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihad-E-Islami to five years imprisonment

Bengaluru, September 16: National Investigation Agency’s court on Friday sentenced 13 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihad-E-Islami to five years imprisonment for plotting to eliminate politicians, police officials and journalists in 2012.

After the accused pleaded guilty, Special Judge for NIA cases C. Muralidhar Pai pronounced the verdict and said since they had already spent three-and-a-half years in jail, they would have to serve the remaining one-and-half years term. He also directed them to pay a total of Rs. 31,000 as fine, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The special NIA court had on Thursday completed the final hearing.

In a crackdown ahead of Republic Day in 2012, NIA had arrested the 13 men for allegedly plotting attacks in different parts of the country.

The arrests followed simultaneous searches and raids at 12 locations in six cities – Bengaluru, Tumkur, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Lucknow, on January 22, with the support of local police. Circuits for detonating explosives were recovered during the searches.

NIA had recovered alleged “incriminating articles, including laptops, unaccounted cash, jihadi literature, videos and certain material for preparation of bombs from these places.

The agency had in 2012 received information that certain individuals from various cities in the country were in the process of organising themselves to commit terrorist acts in different parts of the country.

Of the 13 convicts, four are from Karnataka.