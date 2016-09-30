Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa responding to treatments: Apollo Hospital

Chennai, September 30: Apollo Hospitals said in a bulletin issued regarding the health status of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, that she is responding well to treatment.

According to The Hindu Ms. Jayalalithaa has been under treatment in the Appolo hospital for the last seven days. The hospital said the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been advised to stay there for a few more days”.

Information on the health status of the Chief Minister came after the official Twitter handle of the AIADMK, @AIADMKOfficial, tweeted that the CM was well and would return home soon, quoting Apollo Hospitals.

The same message was flashed by Jaya TV, which added that Ms. Jayalalithaa was taking rest on doctors’ advice, and urged people not to spread rumours about her health. Social media networks were being monitored to track those spreading the rumours, the channel added.

