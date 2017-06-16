More than 1.13 million persons have sought treatment for fever in various hospitals in Kerala since January 2017

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 More than 1.13 million persons have sought treatment for fever in various hospitals in Kerala since January one this year with yesterday alone accounting for 19,179 patients.

According to official sources, 101 people died due to fever in Kerala in this period of which 50 lost their lives due to H1N1 influenza.

However, 11 died due to dengue fever.

The outbreak of different types of fever, including dengue and chicken pox besides H1N1, was reported across the state.

It is also reported that shortage of platelets in blood banks also one of the reasons for worry among dengue patients.

The health department took all the steps to control the outbreak.

Climate changes and scarcity of pure drinking water were among the reasons for the outbreak of many diseases.