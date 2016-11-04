1 dead, 2 rescued in Building collapse in Azad Market, New Delhi

New Delhi, November 4: At the Building collapse in Azad Market, a woman was killed, reports said on Friday. 2 people were rescued, while search operation was on as few people were feared trapped under the debris, reports said.

A 4-storeied building collapsed in Azad Market, New Delhi, in the evening.

Earlier, 3 – 4 people were feared to be trapped in the debris.

Reportedly, 8 fire and rescue team are doing rescue operations on the spot.

A three-storey building that was 150-years-old had come crashing down on October 9, 2013 in Azad market that had resulted in the death of the owner and his son.

Though the incident highlighted the safety hazard in crowded areas like Azad market, where several old, unstable buildings defied civic guidelines, it seems civic administration did not take the necessary steps to inspect and serve notices to buildings which pose a risk to the public.

Building collapse in Azad Market, New Delhi, people feared trapped