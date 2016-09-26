1 dead, 6 wounded in shootings near Illinois university campus

Chicago,Sept26:Preliminary investigations suggest that two separate shooting incidents near the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, which cost one man his life and wounded six others, were related, according to a statement posted by the city of Champaign.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects in both incidents, which occurred early Sunday morning.

In the first shooting, Champaign police said an argument during a party inside an apartment spilled out into the street. There a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Four people who were not involved in the fight were injured, police said.

They were taken to to area hospitals, where one person later died from his injuries.