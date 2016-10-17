1 dead and 7 injured in Uttarakhand school van accident

DEHRADUN ,Oct17: A child was killed and seven others were injured when a school van fell into a deep gorge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when the van was hit by a speeding vehicle and fell into the gorge at Tanakpur-Tawaghat highway, a police officer told IANS.

A case has been filed against the driver of the speeding vehicle, he added.

The injured children have been rushed to a nearby medical facility. The condition of one of the injured is critical, the officer said.