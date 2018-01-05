1 killed, 12 injured as hot-air balloon crashes in Egypt

Luxor/Egypt, Jan 5: A hot-air balloon, carrying 20 tourists over Egypt’s Luxor city, crashed on Friday morning, killing a South African tourist and injuring twelve more.

According to local media reports, the crash occurred due to strong winds, which made the balloon unstable and blew it off-course.

The Egyptian police said that the balloon was being used for sightseeing the iconic tombs and pyramids in the city by the tourists.

The nationalities of the injured victims are yet to be identified.

Earlier in 2013, 19 tourists were killed when their balloon caught fire mid-air in Luxor. (ANI)