1 paise waiver: UP farmer Chiddi Singh would get due amount after Aadhaar linking, says District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari

Mathura/Uttar Pradesh, September 20: Chiddi Singh, the farmer at Mathura in Uttar Pragesh received a loan waiver of one paisa as a defunct bank account would be automatically taken into consideration under an Uttar Pradesh government scheme. According to reliable sources, the District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari said the farmer Chiddi Singh would get his due waiver of Rs 1 lakh after he linked his Aadhar card with the functioning bank account.

Arvind Malappa Bangari further said that while waiving the loan in first phase, only bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar card were taken into consideration. Chiddi Singh opened an account with the Punjab National Bank in Govardhan in 2011. Due to irregularities, the account was “restructured” and a different account was opened with the bank.

According to official sources, Chiddi Singh’s first account was linked with the Aadhaar card, it was selected automatically. Since a loan of Rs 0.01 was shown on March 31, 2016, a waiver of 1 paise was given. Arvind Malappa Bangari added that “As the restructured account of Chiddi Singh shows loan of Rs 2,23,222 he will get the benefit of Rs 1 lakh after this account is linked to the Aadhaar card.”

(Inputs from PTI)