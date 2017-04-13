1 Slap on a Jawan=100 Jihadi lives: Gautam Gambhir warns Kashmir’s stone pelters

April 13, 2017 | By :
Gautam Gambhir
Known for his aggression on field, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir lashes out at stone pelters in Kashmir.

New Delhi, April 13: Known for his aggression on field, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir lashes out at stone pelters in Kashmir.

Referring to the video clips of security personnel being roughed up, abused and jeered by mobs in Kashmir, which went viral on social media, Gambhir tweeted, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours.”

In one of the videos a man hits the paramilitary jawan, probably from the CRPF in the head, while in another video, a man kicks the helmet a security man is carrying in his hand. The third video shows a group of men jeering, hurling abuses at armymen. None of the jawans react.

Gautam Gambhir followed it up with another tweet, “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror.”

Reports say that the video clips were shot in Budgam on April9 and that the jawans were returning from poll duty.

The voter turnout in the first three hours of re-polling in 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabah constituency on Thursday has been an abysmal one per cent.

Tags: ,
Related News
Standing Up for National Anthem at cinema halls: Gautam Gambhir has a point over the widely debated issue
A great soul: Gautam Gambhir pays for educating children of martyred brave hearts
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq cheers for Pak cricket team again, Gambhir suggests him to 'cross the border'
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq cheers for Pak cricket team again, Gambhir suggests him to ‘cross the border’
Gautam Gambhir pledges to sposnor educational Sukma bravehearts' children
Gautam Gambhir pledges to sponsor educational Sukma bravehearts’ children
India England Test Series : Gambhir retained, Ishant returns, Pandya new face
England Test series : Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma likely to be picked for series
Top