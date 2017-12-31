1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Nowshera

December 31, 2017
Nowshera (Jammu & Kashmir) December 31 : An Indian soldier on Sunday lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector.

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Nowshera sector in the early hours today wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

Amidst the firing, Jagsir Singh, 32-years-old, got grievously injured and later on succumbed to his injuries.

Singh belonged to Lohgarh village in Punjab and is survived by his wife Mohinder Pall Kaur, two daughters and one son.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch’s Khari Karmara in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan troops fired mortars, automatics and small arms, wherein, the Indian side retaliated effectively. (ANI)

