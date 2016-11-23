10 AIADMK MPs question decision to be part of protest with DMK

Chennai, Nov 23: At least 10 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs are upset with the party joining the Congress-led protest against demonetisation in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament on Wednesday, which also saw the participation of arch-rival DMK.

The MPs did not relish the idea of the AIADMK sharing a platform with the ‘2G scam-tainted’ Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

There are also doubts over the position of party supremo Jayalalitha, who is still in hospital, on this issue. If the AIADMK has joined the protest against demonetisation with Jaya’s approval, then why she did not issue a written statement in this regard, ask the sceptics of the decision who are clearly worried that her close aide Sasikala may hijack the party.

The 10 MPs now want to know whether the decision to take part in the protest was taken by Jayalalithaa or Sasikala. The impression gaining ground is that a majority of non-Thevars within the party might speak out against Sasikala, questioning her political wisdom when their leader was in hospital.

In other words, can Wednesday’s developments mark the beginning of the AIADMK’s divide on ideological grounds?