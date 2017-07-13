10 Indians Killed in  Najran fire; Sushma Swaraj assures Indian officials presence on the spot at the earliest

July 13, 2017
The 10 Indian nationals, who were killed in the fire that broke at Saudi Arabia's Najran, belong to Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, July 13: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured that Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian Consul General in Saudia Arabia, is in touch with the Governor of Najran, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz bin Musaed, after a massive fire broke in the Gulf country’s Najran area.

Swaraj tweeted on Thursday confirming the death of 10 Indian nationals while assuring that the Indian staff would leave for Saudi by the first flight available.

The External Affairs Minister also said that she has spoken to Consul General Jeddah over the same.

As many as 11 people were killed and six were injured after a fire broke out in a windowless house.

“Firefighters put out a blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation. Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured,” in the southern province of Najran, the civil defense said in a tweet.

The Najran Governor has ordered the formation of a committee to probe the incident, the Arab News reported.

(With ANI Inputs)

