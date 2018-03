Lucknow, Jan 30: At least 10 people in a tanker were killed on Monday when it was rammed by a bus on the wrong lane in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, police said.

Thirty-nine others were injured in the accident that occurred on NH 28. The bus was on its way to Ayodhya. The victims included the driver and the cleaner of the tanker along with eight others travelling in it.

–IANS