10 lakh bankers go on strike against government policies, on July 29

Chennai July 13:Around 10 lakh bankers across the country are expected to go on a strike on July 29 to oppose the government policies related to the banking industry, a top leader of All India Bank Employees’s Association (AIBEA) has said.

At the call of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of nine unions with an employee membership of around 10 lakh workers and officials, the bankers would go on a strike opposing the anti-people banking reform policies of the central government, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, said on Tuesday.

The employees of public sector banks, old private banks, regional rural banks, foreign banks and co-operative banks will participate in the strike, he said in a statement.

He said the notice for the strike was served to the Indian Banks’ Association on Tuesday by the UFBU.

Previously, the unions had protested on May 20 after the government approved merger of five State Bank of India subsidiaries with the parent SBI.

