10 people were killed and Senate’s Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri were injured in a blast in Mustung,Pakistan

QUETTA,May11: At least 10 people were killed and several others including Senate’s Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri were injured in a blast in Mustung, some 90 kilometer from the provincial capital on Friday.

According to Geo News, the maulana was shifted to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Maulana Abdul Malik, a leader of Haidri’s Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam -Fazl party said the vehicle in which the Deputy Senate Chairman was traveling in was completely damaged along with some other vehicles.

Tow other people travelling with the maulana also sustained injuries in the explosion. Police said Haidri was in Mustung to attend ceremony at a seminary and the blast took place when he was leaving the area. The police said driver of the Deputy Senate Chairman was also among the dead.

The dead and injured were taken to a hospital in Civil Hospital in Mustung. Officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad and heavy contingent of paramilitary troops were dispatched to the area after the explosion.