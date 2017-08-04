Patna,August4:10 people missing after a boat capsizes in Bihar’s Bagaha, in the river Gandak.the river Gandak, which had 18 people on board.

Four people have swam to safety,while search for the rest of the people continue.

. All the people were coming to Bagha from Tikra Diara of Piparasi.

Guar, who sold four milk, was also involved in the rider, who boarded the boat with a bicycle and milk drum.

The boat destined to reach the Narainpur Ghat of Bagaha, got stuck in the river by collision with the

foundation of the previously constructed railway bridge.

According to the information, three out of the people aboard the boat swam, while others were helpless in the water.

A group of rural swimmers boarded two different boats and reached the spot.

On receiving notification of the sinking of the boat,

police administration officials have also reached Pur ghat.

Earlier at least 15 people went missing as an overcrowded boat capsized in Gandak river at Bagaha in Bihar in January 2017