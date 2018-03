Chandigarh, Feb 04: Around 8 to 10 per cent of the total 1.98 crore electors have exercised their franchise till 10 am to seal the fate of 1,145 candidates in the high-stakes Punjab assembly elections.

The early voters included General J J Singh (Retd) of SAD, Pargat Singh of Congress, Sucha Singh Chhotepur of Apna Punjab Party, and Bhagwant Mann, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and Sukhpal SIngh Kahiara of AAP.