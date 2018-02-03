10-year-old boy accidentally discovers a dinosaur era fossil

Ottawa, February 03: A 10-year-old boy have helped Paleontologists to discover a new species of fish that belonged to the dinosaur era. The fossil was discovered by the boy, three years ago when he was touring around a monastery in Colombia.

The boy noticed the shape of a fish in flagstones near a monastery in Colombia and found it peculiar.

Canada based research team headed by Oksana Vernygora, took interest in kid’s finding and decided to take it up for research.

After 3 years of research, it was found that the fossil is an ancient fish that lived 90 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous Period. According to the researchers, the creature is an ancient ‘ lizard fish, known as Candelarhynchus padillai. The researchers said that they were intrigued to find this fossil in South America as it wasn’t supposed to live anywhere near South America or on that half of the globe.