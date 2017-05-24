10-year-old Indonesian boy had to undergo a bariatric surgery after he ended up gaining weight 190kg due to addiction to junk food, particularly noodles and cola drinks.

Jakarta, May24: A 10-year-old Indonesian boy, who was morbidly obese, had to undergo a bariatric surgery after he ended up weighing a whopping 30 stone (190.5 kilogram) due to an addiction to junk food, particularly noodles and cola drinks.

As per reports, the boy, Arya, used to eat five meals a day that consisted of rice, meat, fish, cola and five packets of instant noodles, leading to drastic weight gain. Still, he would always complain of being hungry.

MUST READ His weight gain was too much for his structure to carry, and he struggled to stand up or move around the house.

He was forced to use a sarong to wrap around his waist as he could not find clothes that could fit his large body.

Ayra also missed school completely as he could not simply walk to school.

Ayra was put on strict diet consisting of fruits and vegetables, but it wasn’t helping him much as he managed to lose only one-and-a-half stone in four months.

His desperate parents, Rokayah, 36, and husband Ade Somantri, 45, had no other option to save their son, except weight loss surgery.

On April 17, Arya underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, which lasted for two hours and involves reducing the size of his stomach to limit his food intake.

“Arya’s weight could cause heart disease, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, breathing disorders while sleeping, and cancer,” Dr Handy Wing, a surgeon from the Omni Hospital, where the operation was carried out, said.

“If he was not immediately given the right medical treatment, Arya could have been exposed to the above complications, worse, even death,” Dr Handy added.

Arya will also experience a decrease in hunger due to a decrease in the hormone ghrelin, the hunger hormone.

His mother Rokayah said Arya has now lost 20 kilos following the surgery.

“We are happy and relieved but he is still overweight for his age. We are hoping that one day he will lose all the extra weight and be as healthy as other children at his class,” she said.

With the help of doctors, Arya is expected to lose weight every week and weigh under 100 kilos in one year’s time.