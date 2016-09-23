More than 100 bodies recovered from Egypt migrant shipwreck: Officials

Rosetta, Egypt, Sep 23 :A senior Egyptian official says a total of 115 bodies were pulled out of the waters off the Egyptian coast, three days after hundreds of migrants heading to Europe drowned.

Mohammed Sultan, the governor of Beheira province, told The Associated Press that dozens more are feared dead.

The migrants’ boat capsized on Wednesday, nearly 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the Nile Delta port city of Rosetta.

The UNHCR estimated that the boat was packed with some 450 people, while the state news agency MENA said earlier that the number might be as high as 600. Some 150 people, mostly Egyptians, survived while many of the dead are women and children who were unable to swim away from the wreckage.