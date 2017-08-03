100 bridges critically damaged, can collapse anytime, says Nitin Gadkari in Parliament

New Delhi, August 3: Around 100 bridges in the different parts of the country are at the brim to collapse, said Union Road transport & highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, in Parliament today. He further clarified the seriousness of the situation and that it needs immediate attention. He said this while answering a question during the “Quiet Hours” in the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari Mentioned that his Ministry has completed the safety audit worth more than Rs 1.6 lakh. In the audit, it was noticed that more than 100 bridges in the country is in a damaged condition and may be collapsed anytime. This critical situation is going to be a threat to the country, which is also referred to a tragedy where two buses and a few cars and bikes were swept away.

Last year in 2016 the ministry had already launched a special project to create the data of all bridges and culverts in the country as part of the step to avert mishaps, said Nitin Gadkari. The minister further clarified that the delay in the ongoing works on various road works project were delayed mainly because of the issues related to land acquisition and the long waiting for the encroachment and environmental clearance from the authorities concerned. Nitin Gadkari also revealed certain information in the Lok Sabha that funds of around Rs 3.85 lakh crore were delayed due to various reasons. However, most of the issues were resolved and their works are in progress.