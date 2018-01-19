100% fruit juice does not affect blood sugar levels: Study

Washington DC/USA, Jan 19: Drinking 100 percent fruit juice does not raise blood sugar levels, according to a study.

The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that 100% fruit juice is not associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes and support a growing body of evidence that 100% fruit juice has no significant effect on glycemic control.

A comprehensive data analysis quantitatively assessed the relationship between drinking 100% juice and blood glucose control.

Using fasting blood glucose and fasting blood insulin levels as biomarkers for diabetes risk, the systematic review and meta-analysis included 18 randomized controlled trials (RCT) to evaluate the impact of 100% juice from fruits, such as apple, berry, citrus, grape, and pomegranate.

Type 2 Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body is unable to respond to insulin. The first line of defence for preventing and treating Type 2 Diabetes is following a healthy lifestyle. Eating right, exercising regularly and staying at a healthy weight are encouraged.

A 120 ml (approx.) glass of 100 percent juice counts as one serving (1/2 cup) of fruit and can complement whole fruit to help individuals add more produce to their diets.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Nutritional Science. (ANI)