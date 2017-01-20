100 militants of Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front killed by US-led airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo

Damascus, Jan 20: At least 100 militants of the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front were killed by US-led airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo province on Friday.

The anti-terror coalition targeted a training camp in the town of Dar Izzeh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nusra Front was amassing forces to make attacks in Syria after the upcoming talks in Astana, from which it was excluded due to being designated as a terrorist group by the UN.

The group has suffered significance losses recently as many of its commanders have been targeted by either anti-terror coalition or the rival rebel groups.

