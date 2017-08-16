100-million-year-old damselfly named after Sir David Attenborough

August 16, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, August 16: A new species of a 100-million- year-old damselfly discovered in Myanmar has been named in honour of famed British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, scientists said today.

The species, belonging to a group more commonly known as shadow damsels, has been named Mesosticta David Attenborough.

Researchers decided to name the new species after David Attenborough because of his long-standing appreciation of dragonflies and to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Mesosticta David Attenborough joins a long list of animals which have been named after Sir David Attenborough, including a weevil and fossil species of a plesiosaur and a fish.

The finding, described in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, was made in the Hukawng Valley of Kachin Province in Myanmar.

The fossil was found in a piece of mid- Cretaceous Burmese amber. “Dragonflies in amber are extremely rare and the recent discoveries by my Chinese colleagues are a new window on the past.

It is a tradition in taxonomy (the naming of a new species) to contact the person concerned,” said Edmund A Jarzembowski, a professor at Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology in China. “Sir David was delighted because he is not only interested in the story of amber, but also a president of the British Dragonfly Society,” he added.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘Physical Agreement’; Bangladesh and Myanmar aims to resettle Rohingyas in 2 years
According to Human Rights Watch, 40 Rohingya villages burnt in October
India sends relief material to Myanmar’s Rakhine state where violence has triggered an outflow of Rohingya refugees
Rohingya mass exodus of refugees exaggerated, says Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s Army chief
Centre reviews security situation along Myanmar border in Manipur
Massive military strike by Indian Army near Myanmar border: Heavy casualties to Naga insurgents
Top