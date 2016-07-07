100 theatres to install Dolby Atmos system in 2016

Chennai, July 7 : The American audio and video technology company Dolby Laboratories hopes to have its Dolby Atmos system installed in around 100 theatres this year, said a senior official.

He also said the company is studying the Indian market’s readiness for its other product Dolby Cinema.

“This calendar year we plan to install Dolby Atmos in 100 screens/theatres. Last year the number was less than 50 screens. Most of our growth comes from multiplexes. There are some stand-alone theatres that are modernising and installing Dolby Atmos systems,” Pankaj Kedia, Senior Regional Director-India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Dolby Singapore Pte Ltd, told reporters here on Thursday.

According to him around 200 Indian movies have Dolby Atmos sound technologies and globally the number is around 465.

Even local versions of Hollywood movies are mixed with Dolby Atmos technology, Kedia added.

Queried about the launch of Dolby Cinema in India, Kedia said the company is studying the Indian market’s readiness for it.

“Our business model is different for Dolby Cinema. It involves joint investment in theatres,” Kedia said.

On the other hand Dolby is in discussions with direct-to-home (DTH) players in India offering high definition broadcast service for its Dolby Audio solutions.

The company is also working with several content developers, Kedia added.

“The HD market is growing in India. 45 HD channels are in Dolby,” he said.

He said globally the company is in talks with several television makers for its Dolby Vision solution that provides better picture clarity and with mobile phone makers for Dolby Atmos.

According to Kedia the company is also into voice conferencing space in India.