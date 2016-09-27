100-year-old woman murdered in Punjab,family alleges rape

PATIALA,Sept27: A 100-year-old woman was found murdered in her fields on Monday at a village near Punjab’s Patiala. Her family alleges that she was raped before being killed.

The woman’s partially-stripped body was found in a pool of blood near paddy fields in Daub Kalan village in the early hours. Her head bore serious injuries.

The woman’s grandson said the family slept around midnight; his grandmother, he claimed, used to sleep in the open.

“In the morning we found her dead. She had been raped and died because of the wounds in her head,” he said.

The police have filed a case of murder. Rape charges will be added if post-mortem confirmed it, an officer said.

“Based on preliminary investigations, we can rule out dispute over property. It could be the work of some drug addicts,” Harvinder Virk, a police officer, said.

The incident comes at a time the Akali Dal-BJP government is facing criticism from the opposition over state’s law and order situation. A Congress delegation will meet the Governor on Tuesday to lodge its protest.