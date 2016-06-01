1000 Theaters come up in Telugu States

Hyderabad, June 1: Tollywood is the second largest movie producing industry catering to a huge audience base in the two Telugu states. However, most of the producers, especially smaller ones, are unable to get theaters to release their movies. Producers are forced to delay the release of movies due to non-availability of theaters, particularly during festive seasons.

To fill the vacuum and give a boost to the film industry in both the states, Swadesi Group is coming up with 1,000 theatres in their own shopping malls.

Speaking to media, project director Moturi Krishnaprasad said the Group has allocated Rs10,000 crore for constructing theaters in their shopping malls to support Telugu film industry. Two theaters will be constructed in each mall, he said adding that a film institute on the lines of Pune’s IIFT is also being established to train people for various departments in the industry. A committe is being formed with Dasari Narayana Rao, K. Raghavendra Rao and Tammareddy Bharadwaj to advise on the issues, he said.

Swadesi Group technical director Vasireddy Manoj and AGM Rajeshwar Rao were also present at the press conference.