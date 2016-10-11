1000 year old emerald Lingam missing from temple in TamilNadu

October 11, 2016 | By :

NAGAPATTINAM,Oct11: A 1000-year-old Emerald Lingam was found missing from the Brahmapureeswarar Temple in Thirukuvalai village near here, police said today.

The incident came to light when the temple priest had gone to perform pooja last evening and found the lingam, also called as ‘Suyambu lingam’ (created by God), missing and the box in which it was kept was broken, they said.

According to Archeological experts, the Emerald (Maragatham) Lingam could have been made by King Rajendra Chola from Emerald stone, brought from an East Asian country.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered, police said adding, they suspect the involvement of an international gang in the theft of the Lingam.

The seventh century temple is administered by Dharmapura Adheenam Mutt and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top