10,000 primary schools in Kerala to get free WiFi facility
Thiruvananthapuram,Oct24: As many as 10,000 lower primary and upper primary government schools in Kerala will start getting 2Mbps Wi-Fi broadband internet powered by BSNL from November 1 — the state’s Foundation Day, official said on Sunday.
The IT@School Project has been providing broadband internet connection to close to 5,000 high schools, higher secondary schools and educational offices from 2007 onwards, said K. Anvar Sadath, Director of the project by the state government.
State Minister for Education C. Ravindranath said this step would be the starting point of ICT infrastructure upgradation in the primary section, and as a continuation to the high tech school programme announced by the government. This enables all 8 to 12 classes to be upgraded using modern ICT tools.
The scheme is being provided for a package of Rs 5,000 per year including service tax, which is the lowest rate in the country for unlimited usage of 2Mbps scheme.