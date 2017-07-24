1008 Jains who have been fasting for world peace for the past 8 days in Secunderabad ends

HYDERABAD,July24: Incredible and impossible it may sound. But few determined individuals made it. And they have fasted for 8 days, not for their own reasons but for World Peace. 1008 Jains who have been Fasting for World Peace for the past 8 Days concludes here in a grand gala function attended by 10,000 Jain Devotees and Rajasthani Samaj. The concluding function held at Ranigunj, Secunderabad.

Jains from across and India 18 Leprosy patients belong to different religions from Chennai have taken part in the pasting which began on July 17th. Ever since they started fasting on 17th July they have been taking only boiled water that too before the sunset and after that they haven’t touched anything. Lalalitayi Jaangda of Chennai coordinated this activity. She has been training 800 Leprosy patients who left became vegetarian.

The Fasting commenced without much hungama. Rest of the 1008 fasted from their houses located in various cities and towns in India. They all came to city for the concluding function.

The program was undertaken under the guidance of Praveen Rishiji Upadhyaya, Jain Monk who leads the Peace Initiative.

When asked how easy or difficult it is?, 39-year-old Preeti Choudhary, a mother of 12years old child from Mumbai says it is all in the mind.

Jawarlal Choudry a 66-year-old builder from Chennai came to city to take part in the fasting. Hundreds of Jains did the same thing with so much dedication.

The initiative held under aegis of Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Secunderbad and All India Anand Thirth Dharam Sangh.

Fasting is very common in Jain spirituality. The monsoon period is a time of fasting, and fasting is a feature of Jain festivals. Fasting is more often done by Jain women than men.

During the Closing Ceremony “Ignite Divinity: Purushakar Parakram Dhyan Sadhana” was launched. Change is the one constant.And change for the better is what we constantly seek. This change is within you and is waiting to be unlocked!

Sampatraj Kothari, Chairman; Parasmal Dungarwal, President; Gautam Gugliya, Vice President; Ashok Bohra, Working President Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Secunderabad; Swarupchand Kothari,President; Sajjan Raj Dhariwal, Secretary; Harsh Kumar Munoth, Working President Telangana Anand Thirth Dharam Sangh and Manoj Kothari, graced the occasion.