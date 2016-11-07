101 ceasefire violations in 40 days, India steps up response

Srinagar, Nov 07: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing in Mendhar Sector, Jammu and Kashmir today, to which the Indian troops gave a befitting reply.

This is the 101st incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, following India’s surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29.

Pakistan opened fire at 9:15 a.m. using 120 mm mortars, 82 mm mortars, automatics and small arms.No casualties have been reported on the Indian side till last reports came in.

Another Indian soldier was killed and two others suffered injuries during the cease fire violations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

This came hours after an Indian soldier was killed and a civilian was injured at the R.S Pura Sector.

Yesterday’s ceasefire violation took place three days after two women were killed and a child was severely injured in Manjakote Sector of Rajouri distric