103-year-old man back on his feet after undergoing surgery for hip fracture

September 10, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru,Sept10: When Shammanna, 103, broke his left hip bone after a fall last week, his family never thought he would be active again.

 But doctors at Hosmat hospital gave them hope and successfully operated on him. The result: Shamanna was on his feet on Friday.

Dr Thomas Chandy, chairman and chief of orthopaedics, Hosmat hospital, operated on the centenarian along with Dr Rajashekar.
Shamanna underwent bipolar hemiarthroplasty surgery on September 5, Dr Chandy said. “He was awake during the surgery and was chatting a lot. Now, he is out of bed, standing without pain,” the doctor added.
At Hosmat, 38 patients between 95 and 100 years of age have successfully undergone surgeries for hip fractures.The hospital has operated on four patients who were aged over 100 with a broken hip bone.
Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Chinese dad asks doctor to pay for son’s torn clothes after life saving surgery for blockage of an artery in the lung
10 year old girl plays Candy Crush while Chennai surgeons remove her brain tumour
Virtual reality before surgery leads to successful separation of two conjoined newborn sisters in Minnesota
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar is recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament injury after surgery preparing for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in 2018 and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Panama’s former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega dies at 89 in Panama City after surgery
Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death
Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death
Top