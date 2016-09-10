103-year-old man back on his feet after undergoing surgery for hip fracture

Bengaluru,Sept10: When Shammanna, 103, broke his left hip bone after a fall last week, his family never thought he would be active again.

But doctors at Hosmat hospital gave them hope and successfully operated on him. The result: Shamanna was on his feet on Friday.

Dr Thomas Chandy, chairman and chief of orthopaedics, Hosmat hospital, operated on the centenarian along with Dr Rajashekar.

Shamanna underwent bipolar hemiarthroplasty surgery on September 5, Dr Chandy said. “He was awake during the surgery and was chatting a lot. Now, he is out of bed, standing without pain,” the doctor added.

At Hosmat, 38 patients between 95 and 100 years of age have successfully undergone surgeries for hip fractures.The hospital has operated on four patients who were aged over 100 with a broken hip bone.