106th Birthday of Marshall McLuhan: Google doodle honors the man who predicted the Internet

London, July 21: Google Doodle, today, celebrates the 106th birthday of Marshall McLuhan, the man who predicted the World Wide Web 30 years before it was invented.

Herbert Marshall McLuhan was born in July 1911 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and died on December 31, 1980.

He was a professor, philosopher, intellectual and writer and has influenced everything from journalism to advertising to the arts.

His famous quote, “the medium is the message” became prophetic and stemmed from his belief that human history could be divided into four eras, namely the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age and the electric age.

Google Doodle illustrates these stages of human development.

“Today’s Doodle, which celebrates the visionary’s 106th birthday, illustrates this theory by showing how McLuhan viewed human history. He saw it through the lens of 4 distinct eras: the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age, and the electronic age,” explained Google.

