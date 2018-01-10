108-yrs-old monorail of Maharaja of Patiala chugs along Rail Museum

New Delhi, Jan 10: An 108-year-old monorail, which was used by Maharaja of Patiala, Lt. Shri Bhupinder Singh has got a new lease of life. It is one of the main attraction at the at the National Rail Museum (NRM), Chanakayapuri, in New Delhi.

Recently, National Rail Museum took initiative to start this train on every Thursday for visitors. This monorail hauled by steam locomotives is one of its kinds in the world. A journey in this monorail is a unique experience.

In addition to this visitors can also experience other unique exhibits at the museum.

National Rail Museum (NRM) is the focus of Rail Heritage of India, a source of fascination and interest in Railways for all.

Formally inaugurated on the 1st of February, 1977, this one-of-its-kind museum in Asia has an interesting collection of history, heritage, romance, nostalgia, fun, leisure and entertainment, all at one place.

Sprawling over 10 acres in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi, it comprises an indoor gallery devoted to the display of various exhibits, models, records, photographs, coat of arms, documents etc. over 100 real size exhibits display the glory of the bygone era.

The Museum promises to take the visitors on an exciting journey into the Railway history and heritage and depict their contribution to the industrial and economic progress of the country.