Woman fighting with in-laws, picks up two-year-old son ,flings him down stairs in Delhi

NEW DELHI,Jan27: A woman fighting with her in-laws picks up her sleeping two-year-old son and flings him down the stairs in extremely disturbing CCTV footage from a home in Delhi. Sonu Gupta, 26, has been charged with attempted murder of her child in a complaint by her husband Nitin Gupta, a businessman. She has not been arrested yet.

The child, Anshu, has suffered head and face injuries and is being treated at the AIIMS hospital, say the police.

Sonu Gupta’s crime was recorded on two cameras that the Guptas say they installed at their home in southeast Delhi to capture proof of her alleged wild behavior. The incident took place last Saturday but the family complained on Tuesday.

In the visuals, Sonu Gupta is seen shouting and getting increasingly agitated. She picks up the child sleeping next to her on the bed and rushes to the door. She is seen hurling him down the stairs in the middle of her screaming. Her in-laws then run down for the child.

Nitin Gupta, who owns a cosmetic shop, married Sonu five years ago. He and his parents allege that she was prone to outbursts and fits of rage.

Sources said that the woman was called for questioning but she did not open up about the incident. “Though it appears that she did it in a fit of rage, the motive is still unclear,” a police officer said.

Police said that they will be checking the woman’s medical history as her in-laws have alleged that she is short-tempered and often threw a fit. They have stated that Sonu often picked up fights on petty issues and went out of control.

“These claims have, however, not yet been verified. It is also possible that the in-laws are trying to frame her. We are looking into the matter and appropriate action will be taken soon. The woman is being counselled,” a senior police official said.