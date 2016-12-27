10Digi launches services in Delhi-NCR; recruits 500 mobile retailers

New Delhi , Dec 27 : App based aggregator platform 10digi on Tuesday launched its services in Delhi/NCR region by recruiting 500 mobile retailers (MRs) by investing Rs.75 lakh in the initial phase along with Rs. 2 crore for the Delhi/NCR market.

Single descriptive aggregator platform allows users to pick service providers, compare plans, mobile number portability, recharge and bill payment options using various payment methods preferred in the e-commerce domain.

“We are pleased to announce 10digi’s foray into the Delhi market, presenting this attractive/one-of-a-kind offering for businesses across India. This will provide us the first mover’s advantage in the market,where we intend to tap five percent of the customer base across 135 cities within a year,” said co-founder and director 10digi, OzairYasin.

“To accomplish this, we will hire 10,000 MRs across India in a phased manner. We intend to provide end-to-end telecom products before exploring other industry products in future,” added Ozair Yasin.

“The mix of GPS tracker technology and CRM services has lead to the development of this service; inspiration has been derived from the discovery of various services utilizing seamless technology, now MRs around your location can be found to deliver the telecom products at your doorstep at the time of your choice. We are committed to develop this service to a larger scale, however have opted for telecom products to begin with,” said co-founder and CTO 10digi, Sherjil Ozair.

10digi has already announced its tie-up with Vodafone, Idea and Tata, providing their products to consumers and will positively add other prominent service providers to their platform.

