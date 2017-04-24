11 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, April 24: In a Maoist/Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday evening, 11 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. The Naxals had fired at the patrolling party of the CRPF near Burkapal village. Seven personnel have been injured in the attack. Those who are injured are being evacuated by helicopter. Morte troops are being rushed to the spot.

All of them are from the 74 battalion of the CRPF. It was a road-opening party of the force that was attacked by the Maoists. The encounter took place at around 12:25 pm between the Burkapal-Chintagufa area of the worst Maoist violence-affected district in south Bastar area of the state.

“The Naxals fired at a patrolling party of the CRPF near Burkapal village leaving six personnel injured,” PTI quoted Chhattisgarh Police Special Director General (anti-Naxal operations), D M Awasthi as saying.

Twelve personnel of the CRPF were killed in Sukma earlier this year in a Naxal ambush.