11 members of Amethi family murdered in UP

Amethi, Jan 4:Altogether, 11 members of a family, including six children, were murdered in Mohan Bazar area under Shukl Bazar police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, late last night.

Police here today said the bodies were recovered this morning.

One member of the family was critically injured in the attack and was admitted to the hospital.

While all the deceased were found murdered by a sharp-edged weapon, but the family head Jamaluddin was found hanging from the ceiling.

According to preliminary investigation, it was said that Jamaluddin first poisoned and brutally killed the other family members and then, he committed suicide.