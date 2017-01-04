11 members of Amethi family murdered in UP

January 4, 2017 | By :
Representational Image

Amethi, Jan 4:Altogether, 11 members of a family, including six children, were murdered in Mohan Bazar area under Shukl Bazar police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, late last night.
Police here today said the bodies were recovered this morning.
One member of the family was critically injured in the attack and was admitted to the hospital.
While all the deceased were found murdered by a sharp-edged weapon, but the family head Jamaluddin was found hanging from the ceiling.
According to preliminary investigation, it was said that Jamaluddin first poisoned and brutally killed the other family members and then, he committed suicide.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Manager of madrasa in UP arrested for molesting girls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi’s UP is still in the 18th century: Officers and bureaucrats are to act as slaves before MPs and MLAs
Senior journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead at their Mohali residence, fourth incident of journalist attack in one month
Top