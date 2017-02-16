11 members of family killed in Punjab accident

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) In a freak accident, 11 members of a family were killed when a coal-laden truck overturned and fell on their vehicle in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, 210 km from here, on Thursday evening.

The loaded truck fell over their Chevrolet Tavera multi-utility vehicle, killing 11 people on the spot.

The accident site is close to Zira town, some 40 km from Ferozepur.

The ill-fated Tavera car was moving parallel to the truck. The accident occurred as both vehicles were negotiating a turn.

The Tavera was carrying 14 people. The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Zira town.

A Punjab Police constable, Jatinder Singh, who was on security duty with the family of Satnam Singh of Tarn Taran district, survived the accident with minor injuries. The constable was assigned to the family following a firing incident in Tarn Taran district on February 4, when voting for assembly elections was held.

Satnam Singh, who was among the killed, was travelling back from a religious fair near Zira town.

The dead included Satnam Singh, his wife Ranjit, sons Sukhchain and Mandeep, mother Mohinder Kaur and other relatives.

Punjab Police have booked the truck driver, who fled the spot following the accident.

–IANS

js/nir/dg