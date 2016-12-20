11 missing as boat capsizes off Chinese coast

December 20, 2016 | By :

Beijing, Dec20: Eleven crew members went missing after their fishing boat collided with a merchant ship and capsized off east China coast early on Friday, officials said. The accident took place in the sea waters off Zhangzhou city, Fujian province, at about 0:15 AM (local time), the city’s maritime search and rescue centre said in a statement.

All 14 fishermen aboard the fishing boat from Quanzhou city fell into the sea waters. Three persons have been rescued and the others remain missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A helicopter and 15 boats are searching the area.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
JNU missing PhD scholar Mukul Jain was away for a ‘dip in Ganga’,confirm police
Following series of missing, JNU PhD scholar Mukul Jain nowhere to be found
Cyclone Ockhi: 141 Kerala fishermen still missing
Rajnath Singh announces 50 new ITBP posts along Indo-China border, troops to learn Chinese during training
Chinese amused by SUV dangling from two trees in accident near expressway in Suihua city in Heilongjiang province.
Manipur student Pravish Chanam goes missing from musical concert, body found in Noida
Top