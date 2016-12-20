11 missing as boat capsizes off Chinese coast

Beijing, Dec20: Eleven crew members went missing after their fishing boat collided with a merchant ship and capsized off east China coast early on Friday, officials said. The accident took place in the sea waters off Zhangzhou city, Fujian province, at about 0:15 AM (local time), the city’s maritime search and rescue centre said in a statement.

All 14 fishermen aboard the fishing boat from Quanzhou city fell into the sea waters. Three persons have been rescued and the others remain missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A helicopter and 15 boats are searching the area.