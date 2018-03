Lucknow, Sep 16:Three persons alleged to be drug smugglers were arrested today after 11 quintals of cannabis, hidden in a cavity in their truck, was recovered during a checking drive on Lalganj-Mirzapur road here, police said.

Cannabis, worth Rs 1.5 crore, which was being taken by them from Jaunpur from Odisha has been seized, they said.

The truck was laden with onion and cannabis was hidden in a cavity underneath, they added.