11 year old Hyderabad boy battling for life after being electrocuted by high tension electrical wires at Hashimabad, Bandlaguda

Hyderabad, Jan 25: An 11-year-old boy studying in Class V was electrocuted by high tension electrical wires at Hashimabad, Bandlaguda, and is battling for his life in hospital.

Syed Omer Raza was retu-rning home after evening prayers at the mosque when he was pulled by the force of 11 KV wires hanging by the walls of the mosque.

Sources in the neighbourhood say this is the fourth incident of this kind in the past few months but more serious than the others. Syed has 83 per cent burns and is in a critical conditi-on in Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Syed Sardar Pasha, the father, told this correspondent that his son is a fighter and whatever has happened is a test for him. “These are our testing times and we shall pass through it successfully. Though he is very critical he has not lost hope. He was a fighter from childhood and very stubborn about getting his wishes fulfilled. In the same way he is fighting death today.”

Sardar Pasha said when he asked his son what he will do if he dies, “He smilingly replied that, I will ask Allah to offer me Jannah and also ask him to offer the same to my parents and to everybody in this world. These are the words directly from the ailing boy,” said the heart-broken father.

The elder brother, Syed Ismail, said his brother is very charismatic and loves cricket. “He is a good orat-or; he could persuade anyone with his oratorial skills.”