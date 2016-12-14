11 year old UK boy refused children discount at buffet restaurant due to his height
London,Dec14: In a bizarre incident, an 11-year-old boy was not entitled to the children’s discount for an all-you-can-eat buffet at a restaurant in the UK because of his height.
Oriental Garden at the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff charges a set amount for their buffet, with a price for adults and a half price offer for children.
“He’s only 11 but he’s around 5ft 4inch,” Julie said.
“When my niece took the boys there the staff made him stand in front of a line which measured 140cm and he was taller than the line. My niece phoned me and I said to the woman on the phone I could take ID over there to prove he’s a child, she said.
“The woman told me my niece would only have to pay child price for Zyon but then they charged adult price anyway.”
Julie said her nine-year-old nephew was almost touching the line but managed to eat for the child price because he was a few centimetres shorter.
“I’m disgusted by this,” Julie said.
“The attitude of the staff was disgraceful. I was furious,” she said.
A spokeswoman for the restaurant said the rule for the all-you-can-eat buffet is height-related.
“We used to charge according to age but sometimes people would say their child was younger so we changed it to height,” the spokeswoman said.