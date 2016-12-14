11 year old UK boy refused children discount at buffet restaurant due to his height

London,Dec14: In a bizarre incident, an 11-year-old boy was not entitled to the children’s discount for an all-you-can-eat buffet at a restaurant in the UK because of his height.

Oriental Garden at the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff charges a set amount for their buffet, with a price for adults and a half price offer for children.

When Julie Cullen’s son Zyon Miller visited the restaurant with her 25-year-old niece and nine-year-old nephew he wasn’t entitled to the children’s tariff because of his height, the Mirror reported.

“He’s only 11 but he’s around 5ft 4inch,” Julie said.

“When my niece took the boys there the staff made him stand in front of a line which measured 140cm and he was taller than the line. My niece phoned me and I said to the woman on the phone I could take ID over there to prove he’s a child, she said.

“The woman told me my niece would only have to pay child price for Zyon but then they charged adult price anyway.”

Julie said her nine-year-old nephew was almost touching the line but managed to eat for the child price because he was a few centimetres shorter.

“I’m disgusted by this,” Julie said.

“The attitude of the staff was disgraceful. I was furious,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said the rule for the all-you-can-eat buffet is height-related.

“We used to charge according to age but sometimes people would say their child was younger so we changed it to height,” the spokeswoman said.