119 Trespassed Rohingya Muslims were pushed back by Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 01: At least 119 Rohingya Muslims were pushed back by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Cox’s Bazar district on Thursday.

Trespassing at different points of the Naf River, and Ukhia and Ghumdhum borders area was prevented by the BGB personnel.

The Dhaka Tribune quoted Teknaf 2 BGB Commander Abujar Al-Zahid, as saying that they sent back at least 100 Rohingyas boarded in 11 boats.

Meanwhile, Cox’s Bazar 34 BGB Commander Imran Ullah Sarkar said that 37 Rohingyas were pushed back by them from Ukhia and Ghumdhum borders.

Bangladesh has strengthened security along its border with Myanmar to prevent the entry of Rohingyas who are trying to cross into its territory illegally due to violence in the Rakhine state that has claimed the lives of at least 86 people and displaced 30,000 others.

Myanmar troops launched a crackdown in the Rakhine state in response to attacks on three border posts on October 9 that killed nine police officers, since then many Rohingya Muslims have tried to move into Bangladesh illegally.

Accusations by Rohingyas and rights groups of raping women, torching houses and killing civilians during their operations has been denied by Myanmar and the military.

Rohingyas are not recognised by Myanmar as its citizens and are called Bengali by them.

