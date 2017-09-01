12-day relaxation to Bandh to continue paralyzing Darjeeling hills responding to GJM supremo Bimal Gurung’s diktat

Darjeeling, Sep 1 : Declaration of 12-day relaxation of indefinite shutdown from today by Binay Tamang and its subsequent defiance by Bimal Gurung and his cohorts stoked fears of renewed spurt of violence in the Hills, and the apprehension came true.

Defying Tamang and his GJM faction’s unilateral announcement to put off indefinite shutdown, which entered the marathon 81st day today, for 12 days with effect from today, the bandh continued paralysing Darjeeling hills responding to GJM supremo Bimal Gurung’s diktat.

Last night Gurung and Roshan Giri ruled out any relaxation of the ongoing strike in unequivocal terms, stating, ‘ The bandh would continue as it is in support of statehood.

‘ The Gorkhaland protagonists took out rallies in the Hills, demanding the heads of Tamang and his associates, and called them agents of the West Bengal Government.

Another report said 48-year-old woman Romala Rai, a resident of TV tower area, died allegedly after she suffered head injuries when police lathicharged the pro-bandh supporters.