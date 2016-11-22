12 die in Tennessee school bus accident

Washington, Nov 22 :Several persons were killed when a school bus ran into a tree in Tennessee, US, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 35 kindergarten and primary-school students in Chattanooga, when it met with the fatal accident, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

“Multiple fatalities,” Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Tracy Arnold said, explaining that the department was unable to offer an exact number.

More than 20 persons were taken to hospitals.

Bloodied students lay on stretchers, while other children walked away dazed with their parents after an elementary school bus crash that killed six Monday in Chattanooga.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston told media outlets that five people were killed at the scene and one died at the hospital. Melydia Clewell, spokeswoman for the district attorney, confirmed the number.

Police said the ages of the students ranged from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher said 35 students were on board on the bus when it crashed, according toCBS Chattanooga affiliate WDEF. At a news conference, Fletcher said that the bus was the only vehicle involved.

Fletcher said the crash was “every public safety professional’s worst nightmare.”

Fletcher said police were interviewing the bus driver to determine what happened and told reporters later that investigators were looking at speed “very, very strongly” as a factor. The bus was the only vehicle involved but the crash scene covers a significant area, he said.

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s Public Information Director, Bruce Garner, said in a tweet that 23 patients were taken to hospitals in ambulances.

Colonel Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted that children were both killed and injured:While some media outlets cited the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office saying that six persons were killed, a television news network reported at least 12 deaths.

–IANS