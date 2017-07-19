12 fallen trees and two building collapses, city wears a battered look after the moderate to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad,July19:: With water stagnating all over the city, 12 fallen trees and two building collapses, the city wore a battered look after the moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The rains started around 4 in the morning. It was accompanied with a strong gale and lasted for a good 4-5 hours. Majority of the localities in the twin cities received an average of 2 cm rainfall. Madhapur, Srinagar Colony, parts of the western corridors, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Balanagar, Moula Ali and Begumpet that falls in the north east corridor of the city, received the maximum rain.

Important traffic routes from Gachibowli to Indian Business School, Jubilee Hills check-post to Madhapur, RTC cross roads, Kukatpally to JNTU, Tolichowki, Secunderabad to Begumpet were jammed for hours together, as the maximum rain was recorded in these corridors. The city traffic department had to divert traffic into colony lanes and by lanes, due to water stagnation and trees that had fallen blocking the roads. All major city parks and play grounds like KBR, JVR, Indira Park, Parade ground wore a deserted look.

With two electric poles toppling over and water entering the electricity substation, power tripping was witnessed in the central and Old City area. Following reports of weak dilapidated buildings, the GHMC chief Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy ordered the evacuation of people from these structures followed by demolition. Orders were also given to clear up nala encroachments.

The GHMC engineering staff noticed major stretches of roads that had potholes and trenches. Specially on those stretches where the metro work was being carried out. The MAUD Minister Mr. K. T Rama Rao has ordered the staff to carry out repairs once the rain subsides.

The state including its capital city has been receiving rainfall for the last 24 hours. The local weather bureau has attributed this condition to the well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha Coast, which has now induced a depression. According to the weather men, the depression is most likely to move in a westerly direction, following which the situation will remain conducive for more heavy showers in the state.

Meanwhile the Southwest monsoons currents are vigorous over Telangana and the state continues to be under heavy rainfall warning.