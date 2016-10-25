12 killed in al-Shahab extremist attack in Northern Kenya

October 25, 2016 | By :

Nairobi,OCt25:A Kenyan official says 12 people were killed in an extremist attack targeting non-Muslims in Mandera County near the Somali border.

Mohamed Saleh, Mandera’s regional commander, said Tuesday that gunmen from Somali -based extremist group al-Shabab are suspected of carrying out the attack on the Bisharo Guest House.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops into Somalia since 2011 to fight the militants who are waging an insurgency against Somalia’s weak, Western-backed government. Kenyan security forces have managed to stop the wave al-Shabab’s attacks in major cities in Kenya that have killed hundreds.

However, Mandera County remains a volatile area. Al-Shabab militants hijacked a bus in Mandera on November 2014, and killed 28 non-Muslims on board. In December 2014 they killed 36 quarry workers.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Pak remains safe haven for terrorists, Islamabad use terrorism as a tool of state policy: India at UN 
Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka
Top